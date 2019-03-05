Move Over, Vans: The Crocs Shoe-Throwing Challenge Is Here

“I’ll see your Vans and raise you Crocs.”

That’s what Twitter user @RidiculousDak captioned a video shared on social media, which showed a pair of the brand’s foam clog shoes thrown up into the air and landing flat on their soles — thus launching the Crocs shoe flip challenge.

The clip depicted two other instances in which the sandals were hoisted up and propelled forward only to rest upright — one tossed from the top of carpeted stairs and the other hurled out of the window of a two-story residence.

I'll see your vans and raise you crocs pic.twitter.com/du9W6d7d68 — Dak (@RidiculousDak) March 5, 2019

The new internet craze seemed to come in response to Vans’ own Twitter challenge, gaining traction on the networking platform yesterday after fellow Twitter user @Ibelievthehype posted a video claiming, “Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your Vans they will land facing up.”

Other Crocs footwear owners compared the two online, putting the checkered skate shoes and the molded clogs side by side and throwing them in unison. In user @Zimran_Lawrence’s tweet, one of the Vans shoes fails to turn the right side up, while a pair of white Crocs stuck their landing.

Another user by the name @susanna__07 tagged the original Twitter post on the #VansChallenge and wrote “Mind blown…it works with CROCS TOO!!!” along with a video of three pairs of the shoes thrown simultaneously.

A Crocs spokesperson told FN that the social media moment “appears to be an organic response from Croc Nation,” a term it uses to refer to its loyal customers.

