Happy Croc Day: 7 Crocs Memes That Will Have You LOL

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs is one of the most-talked about shoe brands out there — so it’s no surprise that the brand has also generated memes aplenty over the years.

The rubber clog company has a cultlike fan base, which has anointed October “Croctober.” As Croctober continues, Crocs is kicking things up a notch today, Oct. 23, dubbed Croc Day. Fans are encouraged to take to social media to celebrate all things Crocs using the hashtag “CrocDay.”

Sport Mode

The strap on the classic Crocs clog can be worn either on the heel or by the vamp — referred to on Twitter as “sport mode” vs. “relaxed mode.”

“What Are Those?”

Back in the days when Vine was still a thing, top Viner Joey Gatto got 50 million views with a clip of his grandma saying, “They are my Crocs” in response to the question, “What are those?”

Dog Crocs

A tweet featuring a happy dog with a Croc on its head went mega-viral on Twitter in January.

Shaving Cream

In May, a TikTok craze that went viral centered around people putting shaving cream into their Crocs.

Goth Crocs

An image of a man wearing black Crocs with spike detailing went viral on social media, spawning loads of spinoff memes.

Croc Man

An image of a little Croc man with shoes to match his body took Twitter by storm in July.

VSCO Girl

There are countless articles on the internet dedicated to explaining what a VSCO girl is — essentially, it’s a playful term to mock popular suburban high school girls’ fashion trends — and there are almost as many VSCO girl “starter pack” memes featuring Crocs.

