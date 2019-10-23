Happy Croc Day: 7 Crocs Memes That Will Have You LOL

Crocs is one of the most-talked about shoe brands out there — so it’s no surprise that the brand has also generated memes aplenty over the years.

The rubber clog company has a cultlike fan base, which has anointed October “Croctober.” As Croctober continues, Crocs is kicking things up a notch today, Oct. 23, dubbed Croc Day. Fans are encouraged to take to social media to celebrate all things Crocs using the hashtag “CrocDay.”

Sport Mode

The strap on the classic Crocs clog can be worn either on the heel or by the vamp — referred to on Twitter as “sport mode” vs. “relaxed mode.”

tell me why we were running and taliah said “I CANT KEEP UP!!! MY CROCS ARE NOT ON SPORTS MODE!!!!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/OF68M65gw7 — Alyssa Marie 🇵🇷 (@photosnfreckles) January 29, 2019

“What Are Those?”

Back in the days when Vine was still a thing, top Viner Joey Gatto got 50 million views with a clip of his grandma saying, “They are my Crocs” in response to the question, “What are those?”

My grandma from the "they are my crocs" vine watches her viral vine for the first time in 2 years and reflects on her life after fame. pic.twitter.com/qyOADOwY9h — Joey (@JoeyGatto) October 8, 2017

Dog Crocs

A tweet featuring a happy dog with a Croc on its head went mega-viral on Twitter in January.

i saw this on reddit and i think twitter should see it too pic.twitter.com/VfEdu2USWj — ✰ stinky ✰ (@jaaeleon) January 17, 2019

Shaving Cream

In May, a TikTok craze that went viral centered around people putting shaving cream into their Crocs.

do you wanna watch 5 minutes of people putting shaving cream in their crocs? cause same. #CrocsNation https://t.co/Duuxn5Fr1X pic.twitter.com/0SRtFpBvuX — TikTok (@tiktok_us) May 11, 2019

Goth Crocs

An image of a man wearing black Crocs with spike detailing went viral on social media, spawning loads of spinoff memes.

therapist: goth crocs aren't real, they can't hurt you

goth crocs: pic.twitter.com/CQuTqJztXv — Dev (@probablysatann) March 26, 2019

Croc Man

An image of a little Croc man with shoes to match his body took Twitter by storm in July.

A Croc man wears a pair of Croc shoes. Is he made of shoe, or are his shoes made of flesh? He screams, for he does not know. pic.twitter.com/iP3ty9XyTl — Fancywookiee (@fancywookiee) July 5, 2019

VSCO Girl

There are countless articles on the internet dedicated to explaining what a VSCO girl is — essentially, it’s a playful term to mock popular suburban high school girls’ fashion trends — and there are almost as many VSCO girl “starter pack” memes featuring Crocs.

