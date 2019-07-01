What New Balance Athlete Cori Gauff’s Win Against Venus Williams Means for the Brand

Cori Gauff plays in the first round of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Cori Gauff is not your typical 15-year-old.

While most teenagers were navigating high school, Gauff became the youngest competitor to qualify for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Today, the sports star added another line to her resumé — defeating one of her tennis idols, five-time singles champion Venus Williams, in straight sets in the first round of play. She is now the youngest woman to win a Wimbledon match since 1991.

Gauff, whose chart-busting career began at the age of seven, was not only the youngest player to reach the U.S. Open girls’ final at 13 years old, but also the youngest female player to win a Grand Slam match in the qualifying rounds of the French Open in May.

Less than seven months before she made her mark at Roland-Garros, Gauff entered into a multiyear endorsement contract with sportswear manufacturer New Balance. (It also sponsors tennis stars Milos Raonic, Danielle Collins and Heather Watson.)

The Boston-based company posted a congratulatory tweet in honor of Gauff’s most recent victory — a match that pitted the youngest competitor in the tournament against the oldest. (Williams is 39.)

A dream debut in London for 15-year-old @CocoGauff. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/BKWECw4Kw9 — New Balance (@newbalance) July 1, 2019

“Honestly I don’t really know how to feel,” Gauff, who was ranked No. 313 in the world ahead of the match, said in a post-round interview. “I never thought this would happen. I’m literally living my dream right now, and not many people get to say that. I’m just happy that Wimbledon gave me the opportunity to play.”

Gauff’s win is also a win for New Balance, as it aims to be more compete with heavyweight athletic giants Nike and Adidas in the sport. (The former has found a long-term partner in 23-time Grand Slam champ Serena Williams, while the latter recently signed rising star and former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in a surprise endorsement deal.)

As one of its newest ambassadors, Gauff — who has more than 56,000 followers on Instagram — joins the crop of rising tennis stars who are edging their way into the court.

“Young stars have an opportunity to control their messaging and speak directly to their fans on social media. Coco is informed about her social presence, so she’s able to build a deeper connection with her fan base,” New Balance Tennis sports marketing manager Evan Zeder previously told FN. “For this reason, it’s now more interesting to follow her journey.”

Watch FN’s tips on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Can the New Faces of Tennis Bring a Serena Williams-Level of Excitement Back to the Sport?

You Won’t Believe How Much Money the French Open Tennis Winners Make