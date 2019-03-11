This Converse Collab Is Inspired by ’70s Street Gang Movie ‘The Warriors’

The Converse x Undercover "New Warriors" Chuck 70 in the egret colorway.

Jun Takahashi’s latest collaborative collection with his Undercover label and Converse will make wearers want to say, “Warriors, come out to play.”

According to Converse, the two iterations of the Chuck 70 in the “New Warriors” collection take influence “from the opposing style tribes seen in ’70s cult film.” (“The Warriors,” a classic movie that debuted in 1979, featured several street gangs involved in a New York City turf war.)

The lineup boasts two colorways of the iconic Chuck 70 silhouette: black and egret. The highlight of the shoes is the boot zipper and guard that covers the laces, offering the wearer another closure system to use.

The zipper and lace cover on the Converse x Undercover “New Warriors” Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

Takahashi’s detailing is also appealing, such as the use of metal on the upper including eyelets and rings at the forefoot and on the heel, the “NW” ankle patch (an abbreviation for “New Warriors”) that replaced the one that’s synonymous with the Chuck 70 silhouette and the words “The New Warriors” printed on the toecaps.

The Converse x Undercover “New Warriors” Chuck 70s arrive Saturday on Converse.com and at select retailers. The sneakers will retail for $120 each.

The Converse x Undercover “New Warriors” Chuck 70 in black. CREDIT: Converse

The “NW” patch on the Converse x Undercover “New Warriors” Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

The toecap on the Converse x Undercover “New Warriors” Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

The toecap on the egret colorway of the Converse x Undercover “New Warriors” Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

