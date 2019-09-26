Converse Is Taking Your Old Jeans and Turning Them Into New Sneakers

Converse is converting your favorite pair of worn jeans to create new styles of the Chuck 70 model.

Introduced last month as the Renew Denim collection, the latest installment dubbed Renew Tri-Panel Denim pairs together three distinct upcycled denim washes, including dark blue, light blue and black — all producing a fresh take on the classic model. This program is all possible thanks to U.K.-based fashion brand and vintage retailer “Beyond Retro.” According to the brand, the company sorts more than 1 million pairs of denim each month; the denim is hand-selected to be used for the renewed collection. The end result gives the denim a new life as material used on shoes.

The Converse Renew Tri Panel Denim Chuck 70 Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

The Chuck 70’s panels cover the sneaker with the black denim on the lateral side, the dark blue wash used on the medial panel and the light wash material on the tongue. Adding to the sustainability is the shoe’s upper lining and laces made from recycled polyester while a rubber outsole provides added traction.

The Converse Renew Tri Panel Denim Chuck 70 collection will debut in China tomorrow and will release on Oct. 3 in North America at Converse.com.

