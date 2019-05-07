Converse Pride Collection Debuts Sneakers Inspired by the Trans Flag

Fifty years after the Stonewall riots in New York, an event that was a catalyst for the gay rights movement, Converse is celebrating the occasion with a new Pride collection and campaign.

Converse’s first Pride collection dropped in 2014 as it was born out of its LGBTQ+ employee network and has since evolved into an annual range. This year’s capsule features Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70 sneakers along with pieces of apparel on Converse.com.

The Chuck 70 sneakers come in four colorways: gray, silver and blue glitter, white and black glitter, all with accents and designs that pay homage to the riots.

Sneakers from Converse's 2019 Pride collection.

Sneakers from Converse’s 2019 Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The collection also introduces the brand’s first-ever sneakers inspired by the trans flag (light blue, pink and white); colorways are also available in the gay pride flag’s rainbow hues.

The Chuck Taylors come in two different colorways, white with a lightning bolt pattern and glittering rainbow.

Sneakers from Converse’s 2019 Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Sneakers from Converse’s 2019 Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

For the campaign, they tapped six individuals who are connected to the LGBTQ+ community in different ways, including Desmond Is Amazing, Kristin Beck, Alexis Sablone, Felix, Ayishat Akanbi and Fran Tirado.

These six faces and voices are at the center of the new “All The Stories Are True” campaign that aims to show the power of expressing one’s true self.

Photos from Converse’s Pride collection and the “All The Stories Are True” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

