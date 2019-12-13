Fear of God Essentials and Converse Partner on Utilitarian Chucks Just in Time for the Holidays

Converse and Fear of God Essentials are giving sneakerheads something to add to their holiday wishlists.

Fear of God Essentials has put a utilitarian, military-inspired twist on the Chuck 70. The new sneakers release on Dec. 13 and will cost $110, available at PacSun.com as well as in select PacSun stores.

The Chuck 70s come in a tonal gray colorway, with a canvas upper and goat leather tongue. Elongated laces and heel loops allow the wearer to style the shoes in a variety of ways, such as with laces wrapped around the midfoot. The kicks are co-branded with a Fear of God Essentials license plate on the heel.

Converse x Fear of God Essentials Chuck 70 CREDIT: Courtesy

“Converse shoes are a time-tested classic. They were one of the first shoes ever worn on the [basketball] court. I wanted to pay tribute to the nostalgia of brand by highlighting the craftsmanship of the classic design,” said Fear of Essentials founder Jerry Lorenzo in a release.

He added: “How Chuck Taylors made their way off the court and into the streets, speaks volumes about the versatility the brand. Now, with Converse x Essentials, we’re taking it from the streets and into the realm of streetwear, breathing new life into a design that will honor the legacy of Converse.”

Converse x Fear of God Essentials Chuck 70 CREDIT: Courtesy

This isn’t the first time Essentials has put its spin on the Chuck 70. Lorenzo created two colorways of the Chuck 70 for fall ’18, which were available exclusively at PacSun. He is an ongoing collaborator with Converse as well as with its parent, Nike.

