Converse Collaborated on New Military-Inspired Shoes With Carhartt WIP

By Allie Fasanella
Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Converse and workwear brand Carhartt WIP have partnered again, this time on two new military-inspired colorways of the iconic Chuck 70 silhouette for summer ’19 — Camo Olive and Brown Duck.

Both low-top styles come with a classic canvas upper, contrasting white stitching, white laces, co-branded insoles and a square Carhartt WIP label on the tongue. One features a woodsy, camouflage print while the other is a simple shade of brown.

Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 in Camo Olive and Brown Duck canvas.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Converse and the Michigan-based company dropped a Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 Gore-Tex pack in February as well as a set of three One Star colorways last year. Carhartt WIP also joined forces with Nike on several silhouettes such as an Air Force 1, an Air Max 95 and a Vandal Supreme High.

Carhartt x Converse Chuck 70.
CREDIT: Courtesy

The shoes go on sale on Thursday at Carhartt-wip.com and Carhartt WIP stores. Pricing has yet to be confirmed. You can also shop Converse’s new Pride 2019 collection, which released last month; each pair of shoes honors the LGBTQ+ community in a unique way.

