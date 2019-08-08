Converse Is Adding Two Archival Prints to the All-Star Pro BB Sneaker

Ever since the Converse All-Star Pro BB basketball sneakers made its debut back in May, every launch for the performance-based silhouette has sold out within minutes and the forthcoming “Archive” pack expected to follow suit when it drops later this month.

Applying two archival prints to the brand’s minimalistic basketball shoe is one leopard and one camouflage design. The camouflage pays homage to when Converse first applied a graphic print to the timeless Chuck Taylor All Star model back in ’83, which is joined by glow-in-the-dark animal prints in ’88 and has since have become a consistent detail applied to a handful of the brand’s classic silhouettes. Extending the theme, the newest “Archive” pack will mark the first time the heritage graphics will be applied to Converse’s performance silhouette. Check out a detailed look at both pairs below.

The Converse All-Star Pro BB in “Camo.” CREDIT: Nike News

The medial side of the Converse All-Star Pro BB in “Camo.” CREDIT: Manolo Sandoval

The toe of the Converse All-Star Pro BB in “Camo.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Converse All-Star Pro BB in “Leopard.” CREDIT: Manolo Sandoval

The medial side of the Converse All-Star Pro BB in “Leopard.” CREDIT: Nike News

The toe of the Converse All-Star Pro BB in “Leopard.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Converse All Star Pro BB “Archive” pack will release first on August 17 exclusively in China followed by another limited release on August 20 at 10 a.m. EST on Converse.com. Retail pricing is set at $140 each. Fans that are interested can sign up to get notified here.

