Conor McGregor, Once Again, Retires — the Sports World Sounds Off

Conor McGregor is apparently done, again. Just hours singing a different tune during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the UFC star took to Twitter to announce his unexpected decision to retire.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement,” he wrote early on Tuesday.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time the 30-year-old Reebok athlete has retired via social media. He Tweeted in April 2016: “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

When speaking with Fallon, the Irishman explained that he and UFC were in the process of negotiating his return this summer. “We’re in talks for July,” McGregor said. “We’ll see what happens, a lot of politics going on. The fight game is a mad game. But like I said, to my fans, I am in shape and I am ready.”

McGregor continued: “I have done my piece for the company. I don’t necessarily need to fight. I am set for life. My family is set for life. We are good, but I am eager to fight. So, we’ll see what happens. I’m staying ready.”

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White told ESPN that McGregor’s retirement “totally makes sense.” “He has been so fun to watch! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him, and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the Octagon as he was in it.”

