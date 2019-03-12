Conor McGregor in Trouble With the Law Again — Reebok Responds

Conor McGregor fights in a steel cage for a living but the UFC megastar could soon find himself behind bars.

The mixed martial artist was arrested today in Florida for breaking the cellphone of someone who was attempting to take the fighter’s photo, according to a Miami Beach Police report.

The report states McGregor, 30, slapped the phone out of the man’s hand outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel and stomped on it several times before picking it up and walking away with it. According to the report, the victim said the phone is valued at $1,000.

McGregor was arrested on felony charges of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, the report states.

Reebok, who sponsors McGregor, responded to FN’s request for a statement.

“We do not wish to provide comment until we know all the facts,” the brand said in an email to FN.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has had legal troubles outside of the octagon.

The MMA superstar pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges in July 2018 after throwing a hand-truck into a bus window at a media event at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, N.Y., in April ahead of UFC 223, which was captured on video and shared on social media. Some of the fighters that were inside the bus sustained injuries from the smashed window. McGregor accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time.

