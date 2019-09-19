Concepts Pays Homage to Timberland’s New Hampshire Outdoor Roots With a Rugged Boot Collab

The storytelling behind Concepts’ collabs is consistently compelling, and its latest work with Timberland is no different.

The boutique retail standout is set to deliver a new-look 6-inch boot that pays homage to brand’s outdoor legacy in New Hampshire. The highlight feature on the Concepts x Timberland “LFOD” 6-inch boot are the words “Liberum Vivere Aut Mori” embroidered in white across the collars and heels, which loosely translates to “Live Free or Die,” the state motto of New Hampshire.

Concepts x Timberland 6-inch “LFOD” CREDIT: Concepts

What may trump the storytelling, however, are the rugged-yet-classy materials used to execute the concept. The black monochromatic look features Gore-Tex waterproofing, Vibram outsoles, suede uppers, corduroy collars and tartan lining, all staples of New England outdoor culture. Concepts branding is found on the tongue and hangtag.

The Concepts x Timberland “LFOD” 6-inch boot arrives Friday and will retail for $240. They will be available in the retailer’s Boston store at 10 a.m. ET and at its New York location and Cncpts.com at 11 a.m. ET.

A look at the Concepts x Timberland 6-inch “LFOD” on foot. CREDIT: Concepts

The Concepts x Timberland “LFOD” 6-inch boot. CREDIT: Concepts

