Concepts’ Creative Director Teases a Never-Before-Seen ‘Lobster’ Nike SB Dunk Low

Fresh off its highly buzzed Nike SB Dunk Low “Green Lobster” collaboration with Nike’s skateboarding division, Concepts, the Cambridge, Mass.-based sneaker boutique appears to have another in the works.

Teased by the brand’s creative director Deon Point on Instagram, a “Lobster” SB Dunk can be seen with a brown-based upper with a contrasting lime-colored overlay and brown paint splattered throughout. Adding to the shoe is a two-tone Swoosh in neon yellow with a white outline, which sits atop a brown midsole and a bright green outsole.

Spotted right beside the never-before-seen colorway is another version of the “Purple Lobster” Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low featuring a red gingham-print sock liner, which replaces last year’s retail version seen in purple.

As of now, Point has not indicated on the post whether or not the newest version of the “Lobster” Nike SB Dunk Low will be hitting stores.

Back in 2009, Concepts created a special “Yellow Lobster” SB Dunk Low that was given out to select friends and family of the brand, which now resells for over $3,000 on the secondary market.

Since Concepts opened its doors back in 1996, the sneaker boutique has been widely recognized in the sneaker community for delivering some of the most unique Nike SB designs ever created, most notably the “Lobster” Dunk Low.

