The Date of Colin Kaepernick’s First NFL Kneeling Is Featured on His Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Last month, Colin Kaepernick held a private workout in Atlanta, where he showcased his skills to scouts from a handful of NFL teams while debuting his latest sneaker collaboration with Nike.

As fans anxiously await the official release information to arrive, New York-based sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods has provided a detailed look at the pair.

The front view of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Similar to what fans have already seen Kaepernick wearing in the workout, this collaborative Air Force 1 Low features a stealthy black hue covering the suede and leather upper while a gradient black-to-white leather Swoosh contrasts the tonal appearance.

An embroidered caricature of the former NFL quarterback is emblazoned onto the white leather heel tab along with “K” branding found on the tongue as well as a special “7” hangtag attached. Completing the look is a white midsole and a translucent outsole that features the date of Kaepernick’s first kneeling in protest of police brutality on Aug. 14, 2016, printed onto the outsole of the right shoe.

The heel of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The outsole of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

According to the listing from the store, fans can expect the Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low to release on Dec. 28, 2019, but the has not made an official announcement.

