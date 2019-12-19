Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Date of Colin Kaepernick’s First NFL Kneeling Is Featured on His Nike Air Force 1 Collab

By Victor Deng
San Francisco 49ers Back-up Quarterback Colin Kaepernick (c) San Francisco 49ers Outside Linebacker Eli Harold (l) and San Francisco 49ers Free Safety Eric Reid (r) Take a Knee During the Us National Anthem Before the Nfl Game Between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara California Usa 02 October 2016 Kaepernick is Protesting Police Brutality and Oppression in America United States Santa ClaraUsa American Football Nfl - Oct 2016
(L-R): Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel on Oct. 2, 2016.
CREDIT: John G Mabanglo/Shutterstock

Last month, Colin Kaepernick held a private workout in Atlanta, where he showcased his skills to scouts from a handful of NFL teams while debuting his latest sneaker collaboration with Nike.

As fans anxiously await the official release information to arrive, New York-based sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods has provided a detailed look at the pair.

Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low, AF1 shoes, sneakers, black and white
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low.
CREDIT: Stadium Goods
Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low, AF1 shoes, sneakers, black and white
The front view of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low.
CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Similar to what fans have already seen Kaepernick wearing in the workout, this collaborative Air Force 1 Low features a stealthy black hue covering the suede and leather upper while a gradient black-to-white leather Swoosh contrasts the tonal appearance.

An embroidered caricature of the former NFL quarterback is emblazoned onto the white leather heel tab along with “K” branding found on the tongue as well as a special “7” hangtag attached. Completing the look is a white midsole and a translucent outsole that features the date of Kaepernick’s first kneeling in protest of police brutality on Aug. 14, 2016, printed onto the outsole of the right shoe.

Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low
The heel of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low.
CREDIT: Stadium Goods
Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low
The outsole of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low.
CREDIT: Stadium Goods

According to the listing from the store, fans can expect the Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low to release on Dec. 28, 2019, but the has not made an official announcement.

