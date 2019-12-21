Colin Kaepernick Reveals the Release Date For His Upcoming Nike Air Force 1

The release date for Colin Kaepernick’s long-awaited Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration is here.

The athlete and activist shared a look at his upcoming sneakers on social media today with the video posing in the new shoes, adding the caption: “Excited to share this project with you. Drops Monday, Dec. 23rd. #TrueTo7.”

The long-awaited shoes are set to retail for $110 in adult sizing, while toddler sizes will sell for $65 and kids sizing will sell for $75. The will release in North America at Nike stores, at select retailers and via the SNKRS app.

Excited to share this project with you. Drops Monday, Dec. 23rd. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/z8VFlRkhUA — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 21, 2019

#TrueTo7 is an homage to his former jersey number and is also featured on a hangtag on the shoe. The low-top sneaker features a black suede and leather upper with a gradient black-to-white leather Swoosh contrasting with the tonal appearance.

An embroidered caricature of the former NFL quarterback is emblazoned onto the white leather heel panels along with “K” branding on the tongue. Finishing the look is a white midsole and a translucent outsole. Printed on the outsole of the right shoe is “08 14 16” (Aug. 14, 2016), the date Kaepernick first knelt to protest police brutality.

A look at the Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick in full family sizing. CREDIT: Nike

The front view of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The heel of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The outsole of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Want more?

The Date of Colin Kaepernick’s First NFL Kneeling Is Featured on His Nike Air Force 1 Collab