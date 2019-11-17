Colin Kaepernick Debuts His Nike Air Force 1 Collab at NFL Workout

Headlines this week centered around Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday workout in Atlanta, where he showed off his throwing arm to scouts from NFL teams.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed more than just the free agent quarterback’s strong arm, however: They also spotted Kaepernick’s pre-workout shoes, a pair of unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Lows said to be from an upcoming collaboration between him and The Swoosh.

Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta prior to his workout on Nov. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Air Force 1s came in a black-and-white color palette, with a translucent outsole and an ombré Swoosh.

A close-up look at Colin Kaepernick’s Air Force 1 Low sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Eric Reid, a friend and former teammate of Kaepernick’s, also sported the kicks at yesterday’s workout session.

Kaepernick, then a San Francisco 49er, rose to national prominence in 2016 when he began a kneeling movement during the singing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” to protest police brutality. The movement ignited a national conversation and NFL leadership did not approve.

Kaepernick found himself at the center of discussion again in 2018, when Nike tapped him to appear in its “Just Do It” 30th-anniversary campaign. The advertisement sparked mixed reactions — ranging from high praise to shoe burning. However, the campaign was a financial success for Nike, with shares hitting an all-time high the week of the initial ad’s release.

While official details surrounding the Kaepernick version of the Air Force 1 Low have not been announced, the shoe is rumored for release in December. Stay tuned for more details.

Want more?

Rihanna Confirms She Rejected Super Bowl Halftime Show to Support Colin Kaepernick

Rush Limbaugh Sells $3M of Betsy Ross Flag T-Shirts After Nike Pulls Sneaker Design

Here’s Why Nike Founder Phil Knight Approved the Colin Kaepernick ‘Just Do It’ Ad