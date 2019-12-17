Fans Can Own This Super-Rare Colette Air Jordan 1 for $20

One of the rarest Air Jordan 1 styles ever created, the Colette x Air Jordan 1 High is available for as little as $20 in a special charity campaign right now on StockX.com.

StockX has partnered with Oceana — an international advocacy organization for ocean conservation — to raise money and help preserve and restore the world’s oceans while giving fans a chance to get their hands on the rare kicks.

For context, the ultra-rare sneaker was a private collaboration between Jordan Brand and the legendary Parisian sneaker and clothing boutique as a tribute to the store’s closing in 2017 after 20 years in business. The pairs were only made available to friends and family of the store and not to the public; they’re on the secondary market for upwards of $5,000. The kicks incorporate a premium white leather upper contrasted by royal blue overlays. Additional details include “Bonjour” emblazoned on the left outsole along with “1997” debossed on the heel to represent the year that the store originally opened. “Au Revoir” is on the outsole of the right pair with a debossed “2017” to symbolize the year the shop closed.

In order to participate, fans are asked to make a $20 donation by clicking here through Friday; the drawing closes at 11:59 p.m. ET. All net proceeds benefit Oceana. Participants must be legal residents of the U.S., U.K., Germany and France and are required to be 18 years of age or older. Check out the official rules here.

