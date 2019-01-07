Cole Haan Launches Its First Performance Sneaker With Zerogrand Technology

Cole Haan is jumping into the new year with a fresh spin on its popular Zerøgrand collection of fashion-comfort looks. Today, the brand is launching its All-Day Trainer, a series of performance styles for both men and women designed to take them from the office to the gym.

“Everyone needs a shoe that is comfortable and sharp enough for the office, but functional and durable enough to take you through your day and even your workout,” said Scott Patt, Cole Haan’s CEO. “We have truly created a performance-first shoe that fits perfectly into the rest of your life.”

To ensure the shoes’ performance, they were wear tested in a range of interval training workouts including weight lifting, box jumps, and jumping rope. All styles feature a proprietary leather heel chassis that provides 360-degree heel support that cradles the back of the foot when the heel strikes the ground. The Grand.ØS Energy foam integrated throughout the shoe allows for high rebound and lightweight cushioning that complements the natural running gait cycle of the foot. Next, the Stitchlite upper is engineered to breathe and keep the wearer cool as they move. Underfoot is a lightweight, flexible rubber outsole.

Cole Haan All-Day Trainer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

“Our customers are on-the-go more than ever and this shoe fits so easily into their schedules,” said David Maddocks, CMO and GM of business development for Cole Haan. “The shoes were made to support the everyday, active lives of our extraordinary consumers and provide seamless transition from work to workout and more. It’s the one shoe you need to to pack on that next business trip of long weekend.”

The shoes are available Colehaan.com and in Cole Haan stores in the U.S. and internationally. They retail from $150 to $220 and are available in a range of colors.

