Teen Tennis Prodigy Cori Gauff Wins Another Women’s Round at Wimbledon in New Balance Sneakers

Cori Gauff during her Ladies' Singles third round match at Wimbledon in London.

Cori “Coco” Gauff is the youngest competitor to qualify for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships and she just won her women’s singles third round match today. It’s safe to say, she’s not your everyday 15-year-old.

dThe athlete from Florida, who signed a multiyear contract with New Balance in 2018, defeated Polona Hercog of Slovenia on Centre Court today. She won 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Cori Gauff celebrates after winning her third round match at Wimbledon on July 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This comes after Gauff beat one of her tennis idols, five-time singles champion Venus Williams, during Day One (July 1) of the tournament. This made her the youngest woman to win a Wimbledon match since 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

A close-up look at Cori Gauff’s white and gold New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Right now I’m just super relieved it’s over. People say Court 1 is my court but maybe Centre could be now,” Gauff said of the match.

Cori Gauff during her Ladies’ Singles third round match. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I always knew I could come back, I just went for my shots. I’m just happy that slice down the line went in. even when I was down match point, the crowd were still cheering me on. I’m not going to think about [the next round]. I think I have a mixed doubles match tomorrow so I’m going to focus on that.”

Less than seven months before she made her mark at Roland-Garros, Gauff entered into a multiyear endorsement contract with sportswear manufacturer New Balance. (It also sponsors tennis stars Milos Raonic, Danielle Collins and Heather Watson.)

Cori Gauff, 15, in action at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gauff will face off against Simona Halep, a former world No. 1 and a French Open champion, on Monday.

Want more?

What New Balance Athlete Cori Gauff’s Win Against Venus Williams Means for the Brand

The Most Shocking Wimbledon Upsets Since 2000

Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance at Wimbledon