Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Scores Skechers Deal in Time for Playoffs & Debuts His Collection Next Year

All good things come in threes. Just look to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the strikeouts he serves, of which he will be doing wearing Skechers cleats in a new multiyear partnership announced today.

Kershaw will wear Skechers during the MLB playoffs and star in global marketing campaigns for Skechers men’s performance and athletic lifestyle footwear. His collection of trainers and other styles will be available next year at retail and Skechers.com.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based brand’s new ambassador debuted on Sept. 26 custom cleats emblazoned with three linked “Cs” when he led his team to victory against the San Diego Padres on their home turf. He didn’t have to look far for inspiration when he designed the shoes himself. “If you get to design a cleat, you try to make it a little more personal,” the eight-time MLB All-Star said in a press release. “My daughter and son, Cali and Charley, are both named with ‘Cs’ and our third son, due in January, will likely be named with a ‘C.’ I thought it would be a cool element to add them to the mix.”

Detail of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s custom Skechers cleats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kershaw emphasized that a shoe design that balances comfort and performance enhances his game. “I hoped Skechers could come through with it and they did — they matched every single part of what I requested,” the athlete explained. “You’re dragging off the mound on every single throw for every start — 100 pitches a game. So, the sturdiness and toughness of the shoe is super-important, but also the comfort too.”

“Fans have already seen Skechers on the mound in the middle of the action, and we’ll soon follow with a full marketing campaign supporting our performance and athletic lifestyle men’s collections,” said Michael Greenberg, president.

“Clayton’s energy, talent, and international fanbase make this partnership a home run for Skechers for years to come.”

Clayton Kershaw x Skechers trainers debut 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw for Skechers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

