The Yeezy Boost 350 ‘Clay’ Release Has Been Postponed

Sneakerheads will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the new Yeezy boost 350 v2 “Clay.” While the shoe was originally rumored to drop regionally along with the “True Form” and “Hyperspace” on March 17, the release date for the “Clay” has been pushed back to the end of the month due to unknown reasons.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Clay” is slated to drop on March 30 for a retail price of $220. The shoe is defined by its warm colorway, coming with a tan and coral Primeknit upper sitting atop a Boost-cushioned midsole with a semitranslucent rubber outsole.

Due to X reason, YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Clay drop moved to 30th March for Americas pic.twitter.com/GZxflrd8sV — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) March 12, 2019

Other features include a see-through midfoot stripe and salmon-colored accents on the heel tab and midsole. Yeezy Mafia called the shoe a “special release,” as it will only be available in North and South America.

PRE-ORDER THE THREE YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 NOW ON https://t.co/vpizmqzed1

RT LIKE AND COMMENT YOUR SIZE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE 3 PACK pic.twitter.com/FEb2Ccmlfp — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) March 11, 2019

On the bright side, the Yeezy Boost “True Form” and “Hyperspace” will release this weekend. The former will drop exclusively in Africa and Europe, while the latter will be released in Asia and Australia.

Want more?

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Inertia’ Quickly Sold Out, But Here’s How You Can Still Get the Kicks