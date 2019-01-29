Champion Celebrates 100 Years — With a Little Star Power From Magic Johnson

For its 100-year anniversary, Champion is celebrating in a big way what it means to be a team.

The brand tapped none other than Magic Johnson — member of the so-called “Dream Team” from the 1992 Olympic Games — to star in its newest campaign.

“As part of the ‘Dream Team,’ I experienced firsthand the power of people coming together to achieve great things,” Johnson said in a release. “I’m pleased to celebrate the power of teams in Champion’s 100th anniversary campaign.”

The new campaign showcases a variety of modern-day teams, with interwoven imagery of the “Dream Team” — which was outfitted by Champion — and other historic teams who have sported the famous “C.”

Founded in Rochester, N.Y., in 1919, the Champion brand has designed looks for the military and various sports teams, both professional and collegiate. The brand made its return to the footwear business in 2018, dropping retro-inspired sneakers and logo slides that are coveted by many a sneakerhead.

Throughout 2019, Champion will continue to celebrate its 100-year anniversary. Fans can expect everything from influencer partnerships and social media hype to exclusive product collections.

“This significant milestone for Champion allows us to reflect on what team and the evolution of sports mean today to consumers around the globe,” Jon Ram, group president of global activewear at Hanesbrands Inc. said in a statement. “Helping people come together as teams and being innovators in the industry has been an important part of our brand’s story since the very beginning. Now is the time to look ahead and celebrate how teams today have the power to change the world for the better, and how we assist in enabling them.”

