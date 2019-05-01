Baseball Star CC Sabathia’s 3,000th Career Strikeout Celebrated With Special Air Jordan 11 Cleat

Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr., more commonly known as CC Sabathia, surpassed a huge milestone in the MLB last night.

The 38-year-old player for the New York Yankees became the 17th pitcher in the league’s history to record 3,000 strikeouts throughout his career. To commemorate this monumental moment, Jordan Brand has created a special Air Jordan 11 cleat exclusively for the southpaw.

The shoes are dressed in Yankees colors with a navy blue ripstop mesh upper that’s combined with premium suede along with gray Jumpman branding stitched on the ankle. Sabathia’s jersey number is featured on the heel tab, while “CC52” is printed on the inside of the tongue. The Jordan 11’s iconic black patent leather wraps around the entirety of the upper, which sits atop cleat-style tooling. Unfortunately for fans, the limited style is not expected to be released to the public.

Sabathia also took to Instagram after last night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to thank his family, friends, teammates and the fans that have supported him throughout his journey. Check out all the Air Jordan cleats Sabathia has worn over the years by clicking here.

