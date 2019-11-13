You Can Create a Pair of Custom 3D Printed Insoles From Your Smartphone

Looking for that one-of-a-kind fit without the high price tag of a made-to-order shoe? Casual footwear brand Casca has you covered.

Created by Canadian entrepreneurs Braden Parker and Kevin Reid, who set out to create a personalized approach to comfort, the direct-to-consumer unisex brand allows customers to order a pair of custom fit 3D-printed insoles designed exclusively for the collection.

The footbeds are created with an app downloadable to iOS or Android devices that maps 20,000 unique data points to print an insole. The next step is to select a shoe style and color from the “My Orders” page, scan your foot and hit send. A custom FootB3D is printed to your foot’s specifications and shipped with the shoe. The shoes and footbed are delivered within 14 days or less.

The initial shoe offering includes two athleisure styles, retailing for $178 for the Avro Knit and $190 for the Avro leather version. The insoles are an additional $50 with the purchase of a shoe, and $80 if ordered separately.

However, for those who want to test out the comfort of the collection without the custom insoles, the shoes come equipped with an orthotic footbed made of closed-cell foam with a tapered forefoot design for enhanced control.

For added comfort, the shoes feature an integrated support frame that locks the heel in place and provides a natural flex point to help reduce strain. Underneath it all is a dual-density cup sole.

The shoes are available online and at the company’s flagship store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to producing its insoles with less waste with its 3D printing technology, Casca will donate 1% of every purchase towards a range of today’s disruptors and innovators.

