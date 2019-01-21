Carmelo Anthony Gets Traded to the Chicago Bulls

After more than two months of waiting for his next career move, the Carmelo Anthony era in Houston has finally come to an end.

According to an ESPN report, the NBA veteran has been traded from the Rockets to the Chicago Bulls. However, the baller will not play for the team. Instead, he will he released by the Bulls and if he clears waivers will become a free agent, giving him the ability to sign with the team of his choosing.

Anthony, 34, played in just 10 games with Houston before the team said he wasn’t in its future plans on Nov. 15. Rather than waive him, the Rockets allowed Anthony to look for another team to play for.

The 15-year pro — who is backed by Jordan Brand — played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets prior to playing for Houston.

Anthony spoke with FN in October in Houston on the set of his cover shoot, just two days before his regular season debut with the Rockets.

“I love Houston, I love the city, I love the people, I love the vibe, I love the energy, I love the culture, I love the fact that I’m here,” Anthony told FN.

The baller has several signature sneakers with the brand and in September, the day after New York Fashion Week concluded, revealed his “Melo Made” line, a fashion-focused collection that included an Air Jordan 20 collaboration with Rag & Bone.

