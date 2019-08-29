Cardi B’s Manicure Inspired Reebok’s Crystal-Covered Sneakers — Here’s How to Get Them

Cardi B may not have her own signature Reebok line yet, but she’s already inspiring the brand’s designs.

After dropping a video called “Nails” (wherein the rapper’s manicure magically grows within seconds), Reebok has announced an accompanying giveaway. The Boston-based company is giving away kicks with so much sparkle — taking inspiration from Cardi’s signature flair and the look of her nails in the short film.

The sportswear brand has dropped a limited-edition “Crystal Coated” Club C sneaker available exclusively via Amazon and Google Home. Only 50 pairs of the kicks, which feature a pink upper hand-covered in Swarovski crystals, are available. (Non-crystal adorned Club Cs will be given to 100 runner-ups.)

Entry for the sneakers is open from now until Sept. 7. To submit your bid, simply ask Alexa or Google to “open Reebok Sneaker Drop.” Then, come back on Sept. 7 and tell Alexa/Google to “ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won.” (Officially enter the drop with the passcode “Get My Club Cs.”)

In “Nails,” Cardi is seen talking to another consumer in a salon, until she realizes her white Reebok Classic Club Cs have come untied. Rather than lean over to tie her shoe, the “I Like It” performer lets magical powers do the work for her — with her fingernails suddenly growing to the floor and tying the shoes while she’s seated.

Cardi has been a Reebok ambassador since November 2018. Other stars who work with the brand include Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Kendrick Lamar.

Below, cross-fit tips from Reebok pros.

Want more?

Cardi B Models a Head-to-Toe Reebok Look With $75 Sneakers

Cardi B Releases an Intimate Video With Reebok