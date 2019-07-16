Watch Cardi B’s Nails Do Wild Things in Reebok’s Latest Short Film

Cardi B and Reebok debuted a new short film today, dubbed “Nails.” And the rap megastar rocked an iconic look from the brand in the clip.

During the short film, Cardi B is seen speaking casually with another customer when she notices her sneakers, a pair of pristine white Reebok Classic Club Cs, are untied. Rather than lean over to tie her shoe, she lets her freshly manicured nails do the work (a nod to what the brand identifies as a signature of her style). With her hands resting on her legs, Cardi B’s nails grow to the floor, tie her shoes for her and then retract.

At the end of the video, the rapper turns to the customer and utters two words perfect for the situation: “Nailed it.”

“Working with Cardi on ‘Nails,’ we aimed to create a moment that is authentic to Cardi while breaking convention and doing something more engaging than a typical celebrity cameo,” Reebok senior director of global marketing Inga Stenta said in a statement. “We took a different path, putting her in an everyday-type situation that shifts in an unexpected manner, spotlighting the iconic Reebok Club C in a completely unique way.”

Cardi B wearing the Reebok Classics Club C in the “Nails” short film. CREDIT: Reebok

The Reebok Classics Club C is an ’80s staple, a clean court silhouette that fits in well with the current retro sneaker craze. It is available via Reebok.com in men’s and women’s sizing for $70 and $50 for kids.

Reebok and Cardi B revealed their partnership in November. The brand quickly employed the artist in its efforts to promote its Aztrek sneaker, a chunky silhouette from the ’90s.

