Cara Delevingne Models Puma’s Empowering Muse Trailblazer Sneaker

Beyond having one of the most memorable faces (and brows) in the world, Cara Delevingne is, without a doubt, a trailblazer. A feminist and civil rights advocate, the supermodel is heavily involved with United Nations Foundation’s Girls Up campaign, a global movement for gender equality. She’s outspoken, passionate and, above all else, authentic. So when it came time for Puma to release the Muse Trailblazer, the latest style in its Muse Women’s range, it was only natural for the sports giant to tap Delevingne as the face of the launch.

Designed to be the embodiment of individuality, style and performance, the Muse Trailblazer boasts a running-inspired slip-on silhouette with a breathable textile upper, elastic cross straps for support and an ignite foam insole that’s designed to adapt to the female foot. And to break up the largely all-black upper, there are pops of pale pink throughout: the logo on the tongue, the outsole and insole.

Puma Muse Trailblazer in black and pale pink. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Muse Trailblazer is meant to empower women, which echoes the inspiring “be yourself” and “women supporting women” message of Puma’s 2018 #DoYou campaign starring Delevingne, Olympian Jodie Alicia Williams, New York City Ballet’s Olivia Boisson, South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha and more.

“Now I am starting to understand women’s empowerment a lot more and how I want to lift other women up. But you can’t do that unless you lift yourself up,” Delevingne said during a #DoYou event in London last year. “I’m still growing every day. It’s a constant reminder.”

The Puma Muse Trailblazer sneaker will drop on Puma.com and Puma stores on Jan. 17.

Cara Delevingne stars in Puma’s Muse Trailblazer campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

