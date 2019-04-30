Bryce Harper’s Got a Lot of Endorsements — How the $330M Phillies Baseball Star Makes His Money

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper in action during an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper was one of the most buzzed-about free agents this MLB offseason — and it came as no shocker when he landed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

But in addition to his earnings on the field, Harper makes a sizable income through endorsements.

After having initially signed with Under Armour in 2011, the 26-year-old agreed to a longterm extension with the Baltimore-based athletic giant in 2016.

Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed by UA, it was believed to be the largest ever in the sport of baseball at the time of signing. With the deal running for 10 years, Harper is sticking with the brand for the foreseeable future.

The MLB superstar has made headlines for his on-field shoe choices, stepping out for Opening Day in a pair of custom cleats emblazoned with the Phillie Phanatic’s face. The bold green cleats also took advantage of baseball’s loosened cleat regulations, as they would’ve been illegal the year before.

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper celebrates the win during the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. CREDIT: Chris Szagola/Shutterstock

The outfielder nabbed an additional endorsement in 2018, signing onto Blind Barber, a chain of barbershops. This was a fitting deal for Harper, who’s known for his signature hair flip and varying levels of facial hair.

The athlete — who previously was signed with the Washington Nationals — has other deals with Gatorade and MusclePharm.

