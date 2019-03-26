Brooks Takes Inspiration From Boston’s ‘T’ Train for the 2019 Marathon Shoe

With the 2019 Boston Marathon quickly approaching, Brooks has a sneaker hitting stores soon to celebrate the event. And if you are aware of the city’s public transportation system, the shoe’s aesthetics should look familiar.

Ahead of the marathon, which is scheduled for April 15, Brooks will deliver the limited-edition “T” Launch 6, a new take on its neutral running shoe. According to Brooks, the inspiration for its look is the “T,” the local nickname for Boston’s mass transportation system.

To execute the theme, Brooks added a map of the city’s subway system on the heel and street and railway lines on the collar and tongue. Also, the brand placed the words “Boston 2019” on the heel and red lobsters on the heel, tongue and insoles (a nod to past Boston Marathon-themed shoes from the brand).

“For runners passionate about logging miles in the storied streets of Boston, we want to help them find inspiration with an entirely new design,” Brooks director of footwear merchandising Brice Newton said in a statement. “We love that the maps of the city streets and infamous subway system speak to the experience of running and racing in Boston and that we can give a wink to our past iterations of the shoe with a few playful lobsters on the shoe.”

The shoe is also loaded with tech designed to help the hardcore runner get through long runs. It features a one-piece mesh upper and internal bootie to keep the sneakers breathable and lightweight as well as the brand’s BioMoGo DNA midsole and rebounding rubber outsole for a springy feel and its Midfoot Transition Zone for quick heel-to-toe transition.

The limited-edition Brooks “T” Launch 6 arrives Thursday via Brooksrunning.com/Boston in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $100.

