Brooks Is Helping Support LGBTQ+ Inclusion in the Running Community, Launches Run Proud Collection

Brooks Running Company has announced a new partnership with International Front Runners, the global network of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer running clubs.

The partnership supports the growth and success of International Front Runners clubs, which are some of the largest in the LGBTQ+ community.

Along with the partnership, Brooks created a limited-edition Run Proud collection that released today on Brooksrunning.com. The capsule includes apparel and accessories that feature designs promoting LGBTQ+ pride, expression and inclusivity.

“I’m very proud Brooks is partnering with International Front Runners. We have always believed running is the most inclusive sport ever known — all are welcome,” said Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber. “That’s why we’re excited to work with International Front Runners to cultivate opportunities to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ running community.”

Related Marketing Plays: Giuseppe Zanotti Debuts the Croisette Crystal Mule for the Cannes Film Festival + More News 9 Innovative Lightweight Running Shoes You Can Buy on Amazon Now Brooks Takes Inspiration From Boston's 'T' Train for the 2019 Marathon Shoe

In addition to enabling more athletes to join International Front Runners and releasing a new collection, Brooks will also provide donations to the organization.

“We are elated to have the support from such an inspiring brand to elevate representation for LGBTQ+ runners and walkers around the globe to highlight diversity in athletics,” said Danny Luong, president of International Front Runners.

Want more?

Brooks Takes Inspiration From Boston’s ‘T’ Train for the 2019 Marathon Shoe

Brooks’ New St. Patrick’s Day Shoe Is Designed to Bring You Good Luck

Brooks Gets in the Holiday Spirit With ‘Ugly Sweater’ Sneakers