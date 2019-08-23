Brooks Koepka Unveils Unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 Golf Shoes

While currently battling it out at the 2019 PGA Championship Tour, American golfer Brooks Koepka hit the green in a special pair of unreleased Off-White x Nike sneakers made for the course.

The limited-edition shoes that were spotted on-feet for the 29-year-old yesterday appear to be identical to the black colorway of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90s that last February. It’s now reselling for over $500 on the secondary market, including on StockX.

The golf sneakers are executed with a stealthy black mesh and suede upper that’s contrasted by a white Swoosh branding. Signature Off-White details include a blue hangtag attached to the laces, co-branding vaguely printed on the medial portion while a bright orange tab is seen on the lateral side. Capping off the look, the soles have been revamped with spiked-out golf outsole ready for the course. Check out the shoes in action below.

As of now, Nike has yet to announce that this Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 golf sneaker is releasing to the public or whether it will remain exclusive to Koepka, but stay tuned for updates.

