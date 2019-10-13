Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike’s Brigid Kosgei Sets Women’s Record With Chicago Marathon Win

By Ella Chochrek
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, poses after winning the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon while setting a world record of 2:14:04, in ChicagoMarathon, Chicago, USA - 13 Oct 2019
Brigid Kosgei poses after winning the Chicago Marathon Oct. 13.
CREDIT: Paul Beaty/Shutterstock

When it comes to distance running, this weekend was one for the history books.

Yesterday, Eliud Kipchoge became the first to finish a marathon in under two hours. Today, Brigid Kosgei set the fastest time on the women’s end.

Kosgei, a 25-year-old Kenyan, ran the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in just 2:14:04 — beating the previous world record of 2:15:25 by over a minute.

Paula Radcliffe set the record for the all-time fastest 26.2-mile run 16 years ago, at the 2003 London Marathon. Kosgei topped another of Radcliffe’s longstanding records today, running the Chicago course in record time to top a record Radcliffe had set back in 2002.

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win with a women world record time of 02:14:04 in the 2019 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 13 October 2019. The Chicago Marathon, first run in 1977, is one of six World Marathon Majors and allows up to 45,000 runners to participate.2019 Chicago Marathon, USA - 13 Oct 2019
Brigid Kosgei crosses the finish line at the Chicago Marathon wearing the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%.
CREDIT: TANNEN MAURY/Shutterstock

Kosgei broke her own personal best (2:18:20) by more than four minutes. The runner achieved the mark at the London Marathon earlier this year, which she also won.

There was no question who would win at the finish. Kosgei handily defeated the competition, with the second place runner — Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia — coming in nearly seven minutes late with a time of 2:20:51.

Notably, Kosgei notched her achievement in the same sneakers Kipchoge wore on Saturday: the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%. The shoe is available to buy now in men’s and women’s sizing via Nike.com, with a $250 price tag.

Nike fêted Kosgei’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “If it hasn’t been done before, it’s yours to claim. Brigid Kosgei becomes the fastest woman in history to run 26.2 miles with a time of 2:14:04. Congrats on your World Record and second consecutive victory at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. #justdoit #chicagomarathon.”

