A Former New England Patriots Star Is Shamed for Sharing a Photo With Aaron Hernandez

If you’re fortunate enough to have played in a Super Bowl, it’s understandable to want to share those memories. But some are arguably best left in the past.

Brandon Spikes, who played for the New England Patriots when the team went to the Super Bowl in 2012, shared a photo on his account alongside a teammate. The teammate in the photo is the late Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2015. (Hernandez’s death in 2017 while in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Mass., was ruled a suicide.)

The photo has drawn criticism from users of the social media platform, including comments and a seemingly endless amount of memes.

“This questionable post is brought to you exclusively by CTE,” Twitter user @ryanb428 wrote.

“Probably the worst idea you’ve ever had tbh,” user @ant_varrone.

Spikes played six seasons in the NFL — four with the Patriots and two with the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker laced up Nike and Reebok cleats throughout his career.

Puma added Hernandez to its ambassador roster in 2013, but the relationship was short lived as the brand dropped him in the same year following being charged with murder in the death of Lloyd.

Want more?

Adam Levine Shows Off Street-Style Savvy in a Windbreaker & Sneakers at Super Bowl 53

Lessons Learned From the A Ma Maniére and Social Status Super Bowl Events

Conor McGregor and His Son Are Adorable Twins in Purple Jackets at Super Bowl 53