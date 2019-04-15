Worknesh Degefa Wins the Boston Marathon in Adidas, and Lawrence Cherono Pulls Ahead in Nike

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 123th Boston Marathon.

Yet another Boston Marathon was greeted with wet and soggy spring weather, but that didn’t stop Worknesh Degefa from leading the women’s race to a hasty finish.

Related Pusha T Debuts New Adidas Sneakers at Coachella Virgil Abloh Teases New Nike x Off-White Sneakers at Coachella J Balvin Makes a Colorful Coachella Headlining Debut in Rainbow Nike Sneakers & Tie-Dye

The 28-year-old athlete, who hails from Assela, Ethiopia, recorded an unofficial run time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds in her first Boston Marathon race. Ranked No. 11 in the world, she boasts a personal best of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 41 seconds — achieved this year on a Dubai, United Arab Emirates, course and listed as an Ethiopian national record.

Worknesh Degefa wears Adidas ’ Adizero Adios 3 sneakers. CREDIT: Herb Swanson/Shutterstock

Degefa, who was clad in a minty pair of on-sale Adidas’ Adizero Adios 3 sneakers (retailing for $70 on the brand’s website), managed to break away from the pack to a wide lead just four miles into the run — unlike her male counterpart, Lawrence Cherono, who won the men’s race by an incredibly narrow margin.

The Kenyan runner outlasted two-time Boston Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa, sprinting to the finish line after 2 hours, 7 minutes and 59 seconds on-foot. (Desisa followed at 2 hours and 8 minutes.) Cherono opted for Nike’s Vaporfly 4% Flyknit running shoes in a bright crimson colorway, priced at $250.

Kenneth Kipkemoi (L), Lawrence Cherono (R) and Lelisa Desisa compete in the final mile of the 123rd Boston Marathon. CREDIT: Steven Senne/Shutterstock

At the men’s and women’s push-rim wheelchair event, Daniel Romanchuk became the first American winner since 1993, while Manuela Schar of Switzerland took home a second victory at the race.

Monday marked the sixth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings, which claimed three lives and injured several hundred others, and was the first time the anniversary date fell on the same day as the marathon itself.

Watch FN’s video on how to take care of your sneakers.

Want more?

New Balance’s Limited-Edition Boston Marathon Sneaker Is a New Take on the 890v7

7 Long-Distance Running Shoes to Shop for Your Next Marathon