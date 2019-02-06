Material Mishaps Force Big Baller Brand to Delay the Lonzo Ball Sneaker Release

Big Baller Brand is pushing back the ship date of NBA star Lonzo Ball’s latest signature shoe. And one famed journalist believes this marks the end of the label.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Big Baller Brand is pushing the delivery date of its Zo2.19 sneakers for Ball to May 1. When the sneakers became available for preorder in October, the ship date was listed as “early 2019.” The reason, as stated in a letter from Big Baller Brand sent to purchasers of the shoe, was to “improve the critical foam used in the midsole” that will “allow for a better performing shoe at a pro level and will enable you to enjoy the quality and craftsmanship of the Zo2.19 for everyday fashion.”

Big Baller Brand just notified customers that placed $200 Zo2.19 pre-orders back in October that the shipment date has been pushed back from “early 2019” to May 1. They’re working through an improvement on the “critical foam” cushioning, to “allow for a better performing shoe.” pic.twitter.com/bCsZmBGJ8M — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 6, 2019

In a reply to DePaula, The Action Network’s business of sports betting, sports business reporter and senior executive producer Darren Rovell hinted at the demise of BBB.

“It appears we are nearing the end of the Big Baller Brand. Will be a fabulous case study one day,” wrote Rovell on the social media platform.

It appears we are nearing the end of the Big Baller Brand. Will be a fabulous case study one day. https://t.co/ahxpZFKbGZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2019

Aside from sneaker news, Ball has been the subject of sports-related headlines as of late. The young Los Angeles Lakers guard has been widely reported as a potential piece in a mega-trade for Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Want more?

Lonzo Ball Unveils His Newest $200 Big Baller Brand Sneakers

Mache Customizes Big Baller Brand Sneakers for LaVar Ball’s Wife’s Birthday

‘SNL’ Parodies LaVar Ball Hawking Big Baller Brand Sneakers After Son’s Arrest