Troubled Big Baller Brand Is Coming Back — With More Shoes & a New Website

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand is coming back.

In a statement posted to its Twitter account yesterday, the streetwear brand said a new website is slated to go live in the next few weeks, under the name Bigballerbrandinc.com.

“The Big Baller Brand is alive and well! The brand has been restructuring and we are working to reveal the new website in the next few weeks,” read the statement. “It will have a new look and a new name.”

Big Baller Brand is also set to offer new products, including sportswear and signature sneakers.

The relaunch comes after a tumultuous year for BBB. In April, Lonzo Ball, NBA guard and son of LaVar, filed a lawsuit against Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster. In the suit, Lonzo alleged that Foster had stolen nearly $1.5 million from his business and personal accounts.

Foster has not publicly commented on the allegations, but BBB addressed its grievances with the former partner in the relaunch announcement.

“Unfortunately, Alan Foster continues to try and leverage the Ball family name for his own gain. Alan Foster is a convicted felon who served 7 years in jail for defrauding people out of their money. He is a thief and con man and cannot be believed or trusted,” read the statement.

The issues with Foster haven’t been the only source of negative press for BBB. Upon its 2017 launch, the brand took heat for the $495 price tag of Lonzo’s signature sneaker, the ZO2. Meanwhile, more bad news for Big Baller Brand came earlier this month, when Lonzo publicly criticized the quality of the ZO2.

“Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready. If you literally have those shoes from those games, they’re exploded,” he admitted to fellow NBA star Josh Hart on a podcast.

