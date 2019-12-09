Beyoncé Teases First Sneaker From Ivy Park Collection With Adidas

Beyoncé just gave fans an early Christmas present. The singer took to Instagram this morning with a series of posts teasing the re-launch of her athleisure brand Ivy Park with Adidas.

In April, the athletic brand announced that it entered a multilayered partnership with Beyoncé, which was said to include new signature footwear and apparel, as well as the re-launch of Ivy Park.

Now it’s here. And Beyoncé showcased Ivy Park’s newest sneaker, detailed with a gum sole, Adidas’ signature 3-stripes, orange piping and it looks like it takes cues from the brand’s 1950s-inspired Samba style.

Earlier this month, FN caught up with Adidas North America president Zion Armstrong to talk all things Beyoncé and he noted that Ivy Park will also offer performance product.

He said, “In terms of range, there are two collections. There is Beyoncé and Adidas and then there’s Ivy Park. And this is not just athleisure product. We [will also] have performance product. She is a phenomenal creator athlete and is helping us push the envelope in performance product with materials and fit.”

The star is no stranger to the athletic world after launching Ivy Park in 2016 with Topshop’s Sir Philip Green. The assortment included leggings, tops, sports bras, sweatpants, sweatshirts and slide sandals. In November last year, Beyoncé cut ties with Green, and her Parkwood company bought out the British businessman’s 50 percent share in Ivy Park.

According to Beyoncé, the first drop from Ivy Park comes Jan. 18.

Want more?

Exclusive: Adidas Wants Beyoncé to Be the Next Yeezy