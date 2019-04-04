Adidas and Beyoncé Announce a Partnership

Beyoncé is now Team Adidas.

The athletic brand announced today that it has entered a multilayered partnership with the famed singer. The deal, according to Adidas, will inspire and empower “the next generation of creators, driving positive change in the world through sport and identifying new business opportunities.”

In a statement, Adidas said the partnership will yield co-created performance and lifestyle products, as well a “unique purpose-driven program focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders.” It will be driven by meaningful and rich storytelling, according to Adidas, and help the singer relaunch her Ivy Park brand. (Ivy Park was founded by Beyoncé and Arcadia Group chairman Philip Green in 2016.)

CNBC’s Sports Business Producer announced on Twitter that Beyoncé will be a creative partner for the brand with the deal, and signature footwear and apparel will hit stores.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Adidas Global Brands executive board member Eric Liedtke added: “As the creator sports brand, Adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach. Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators.”

