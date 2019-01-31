8 of the Best Outdoor Shoes for Fall ’19

Several of the market’s top brands are now showcasing fall ’19 footwear styles in Denver at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, and FN was in attendance to see what they’re offering for the season. Here are eight of the best boot and shoe styles that were on display during Day 1 that you will soon see in stores.

The North Face Fire Road and Kuna Crest

Updated classics is a trend for the season and is a great way to appease both old and new consumers. The North Face has two silhouettes entering the market for the season that do just that (shown above), pairing uppers from the ‘90s with modern midsoles and outsoles: the Fire Road ($120) and Kuna Crest ($110).

The North Face Fire Road and Kuna Crest. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Timberland Field Trekker

Another archive boot reimagined is the Field Trekker from Timberland, a heritage look with the brand’s modern Sensorflex sole system. The waterproof and insulated men’s-only style is slated to drop in August and retail for $170. (It will also come in a low and mid non-waterproof iteration.)

Timberland Field Trekker CREDIT: Peter Verry

Under Armour UA Charged Bandit Trail GTX

The brand’s beloved road shoe gets an outdoor makeover. The UA Charged Bandit Trail GTX features a reasonable price point, just like its road-ready counterpart, coming in at $110. The look lightweight look features Gore-Tex waterproofing and Cordura nylon for durability on the high abrasion points of the shoe.

Under Armour UA Charged Bandit Trail GTX CREDIT: Peter Verry

Sole x United by Blue Jasper Wool Eco Chukka

Sole and Philadelphia-based apparel brand United by Blue teamed up to deliver an eco-friendly look. It boasts a sustainable cork midsole made using corks from wine bottles from the U.S. and Canada, an ethically sourced Marino wool upper, the apparel label’s Bison Shield insulation, a natural rubber outsole with rice husk fibers and an insole made from Bloom algae foam. It launches Feb. 15 via a Kickstarter campaign; early bird backers get it for $90, and it will be $160 when it hits retail in the fall.

Sole x United by Blue Jasper Wool Eco Chukka CREDIT: Peter Verry

Hi-Tec Ravus Mid WP

Most of the looks for fall ’19 from outdoor brands deviate from traditional outdoor palettes. But Hi-Tek has one that is sure to fly off store shelves when they drop. The Ravus Mid WP is a tech-loaded shoe that comes in at a low price point ($100).

Hi-Tec Ravus Mid WP CREDIT: Peter Verry

DC Torstein

The signature winterized sneaker-style boot for pro snowboarder Torstein Horgmo gets a color update for the season. The style is water-resistant and features DC’s UniLite midsole-outsole tech. It arrives in stores in September.

DC Torstein CREDIT: Peter Verry

Want more?

Outdoor Companies Address Their Lack of Racial Diversity

What Can Outdoor Brands Learn From Smaller Sneaker Labels?

Government Shutdown May Prove ‘Catastrophic’ to the Outdoor Industry, Experts Say