The 11 Best Shoes at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019

Brands brought their best styles to showcase at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019 in Denver this week, and adventurers have plenty to look forward to for spring ’20. Labels including Merrell, Brooks, Salomon and others are set to deliver solid looks in the performance and lifestyle spaces for the season.

With another Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in the books, here’s a roundup of the top styles from the show.

Vasque Breeze Lite

Performance meets style with the Vasque Breeze Lite (pictured above). The brand knows it has a look with lifestyle appeal in this silhouette and is taking advantage of this opportunity, releasing it in 26 colorways that give hikers and the style-conscious plenty to choose from. Also, the brand is making sure its specialty outdoor retail partners have something all to themselves: The monochromatic looks will only be found behind those doors and on Vasque’s website. The style will retail for $180.

Mammut Alnasca

The Mammut Alnasca is a solid choice for an approach shoe or a light hiker, and it also has lifestyle appeal. This look is light, boasts a Michelin sticky rubber outsole and will be available in both men’s and women’s sizing. Expect this to hit stores around march and retail for $140. Also, if you’re fond of the sand colorway and live in North America you’re in luck — it’s exclusive to the region.

Mammut Alnasca CREDIT: Peter Verry

Brooks Divide

Brooks has a new trail shoe with an entry price point for the season. The Divide comes in at $100 and is loaded with tech including a plush BioMoGo midsole and a Trailtack sticky rubber outsole. This style, which is designed to take you from the road to the trail and back and is great for nontechnical terrain, will hit stores in January.

Brooks Divide CREDIT: Peter Verry

La Sportiva Jackal

For the season, La Sportiva will introduce the Jackal, a tough trail runner. The model is ultra durable, built for running long distances and features a midsole that’s designed to provide energy return. Also, because the brand has a reputation for often delivering narrow footwear, La Sportiva created this with a wider fit. Expect to see this in stores in March; it will retail for $140.

La Sportiva Jackal CREDIT: Peter Verry

Salomon Vaya

This women’s-only style — the first female-focused look from Salomon built from the ground up — is great for the hiker ready to take the boot out of the box and immediately hit the trail. It’s lightweight and built with step-in comfort in mind. It will come in a mid with Gore-Tex ($150), a low with Gore-Tex ($130) and a low without Gore-Tex ($110).

Salomon Vaya mid (L) and low. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Keen Terradora 2

For the season, Keen is expanding its beloved women’s-only Terradora franchise. Now, aside from the athletic Terradora 2 hiker, which comes in a mid for $165 and a low for $155, the brand is also dropping the Terradora Toe Post, the Terradora Open Toe and the Terradora ATS Sandal.

Keen’s new Terradora line for women. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Lowa Explorer

Lowa is getting lighter and faster. The Explorer, which comes in a low and a mid, boasts characteristics of a traditional hiker and pairs them with features such as a thinner toecap to reduce the weight. It also features Vibram Megagrip outsoles and comes in a version with Gore-Tex and some without. The mid will retail for $240, the low with Gore-Tex will come in at $200 and the low without the tech will sell for $185.

Lowa Explorer CREDIT: Peter Verry

Hi-Tec V-Lite Shift

Tech, style and a low price point — the Hi-Tec V-Lite Shift has it all. The ultra lightweight hiker is water resistant, features a removable insole and a scratch rubber piece on the toe and heel for protection and support, and is super flexible. The mid comes with an $80 price tag and the low will retail for $70. These will hit stores in February.

Hi-Tec V-Lite Shift mid (L) and low. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Merrell Bravada

Merrell is catering to women with its Bravada “sniker,” a silhouette that’s part sneaker and part hiker. The stylish performance look features its Quantum Grip outsole and a shock-absorbing foam midsole. It will come in a low and a mid.

Merrell Bravada CREDIT: Peter Verry

Altra Solstice XT

Runners need to lift weights too, and Altra is making sure they have a great choice for the gym. The Solstice XT, which will drop in November and retail for $110, boasts an abrasion-resistant liquid rubber caged upper (the first time the brand is using the material) and is ideal for cross-training (think workouts at Orange Theory).

Altra Solstice XT CREDIT: Peter Verry

Adidas Outdoor Free Hiker

If you thought the Free Hiker from Adidas Outdoor couldn’t get more stylish, think again. The look, part of the brand’s Blue line, will come in a version with canvas and suede uppers. Also in the Blue line are lifestyle-focused versions of the Skychaser and Felsblock. These will hit stores in February.

Adidas Outdoor Free Hiker from the brand’s Blue line. CREDIT: Peter Verry

