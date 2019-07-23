Adidas Celebrates the Beastie Boys’ Impact on Hip Hop Culture With New Sneaker Collab

Adidas Skateboarding is celebrating the Beastie Boys’ cultural influence with a new collaboration.

The new sneaker — a take on the Americana silhouette — is entirely vegan, with a canvas upper and an off-white/light gray color palette; the shoe is set atop a classic gum sole with a cotton jersey liner and Adidas’ signature Three Stripes. The Beastie Boys’ logo can be found stamped on the sneaker’s tongue and on sockliner badging.

Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

The athleticwear brand and rappers unveiled their collaborative kicks last night at the Beyond the Streets (BTS) exhibition in New York with an intimate discussion around the 30th anniversary of the second Beastie Boys album, “Paul’s Boutique.” Beastie Boys members Mike D and Ad-Rock sat down for a conversation with industry pal LL Cool J, talking stories behind the tracks and how the album impacted hip hop as a whole.

(L-R): Ad-Rock, Cey Adams and Mike D at BTS Monday night. CREDIT: Courtesy

Fans hoping to cop a pair of the sneakers can head to select North American skateboard retailers and at the BTS gift shop on July 25 (the 30-year anniversary to the date of the release of “Paul’s Boutique”). A portion of proceeds will go toward PEACE Sisters, a non-profit that educates young girls in Africa, and Little Kids Rock, an organization ensuring public school kids have access to music instruction.

An Adidas x Beastie Boys exhibit will run through August at the BTS venue.

