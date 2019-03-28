The 9 Baseball Stars to Watch This Season and the Brands They’re Aligned With

The 2019 Major League Baseball regular season is finally here, with all 30 teams in action today. And because every squad is playing, there will be plenty of stars to watch — including several aligned with the athletic market’s top brands.

Below, check out the biggest stars to watch and the brands they have teamed up with.

New Balance

The Boston-based brand has a stacked roster, a lineup that includes All-Stars and World Series champions. José Altuve of the Houston Astros is a six-time All-Star and won a World Series with the team in 2017. He will start the season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. And Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians is also a New Balance athlete. The shortstop is a three-time All-Star and will start the season against the Minnesota Twins. The game will take place at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Adidas

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is the brand’s most recent signee. He won a World Series title in 2017 and made his first All-Star team in 2018. Also with the Three Stripes is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who will start the season at home to take on the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. ET. And 2016 World Series champion Kris Bryant is also on Team Adidas. The third baseman will be on the road to face the Texas Rangers, with the game scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Nike

The Swoosh sponsors the highest paid athlete in all of sports history, center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. This month, Trout signed 12-year deal worth $430 million. Trout and the Angels will start the season on the road to face the Oakland Athletics, with the game scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET. Nike also backs Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees, a four-time All-Star and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2017.

Under Armour

Trout wasn’t the only player to get paid in the offseason: Under Armour-backed Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Harper will start the season at home to host the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m. ET. And star pitcher Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is also with UA, and will start the season at home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks. Game time is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.