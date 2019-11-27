Nike Celebrates NFL Legend Barry Sanders’ Career With Limited-Edition Shoes

Football is as much a part of Thanksgiving as pumpkin pie and turkey, so it’s fitting that Nike is paying homage to an NFL legend on the holiday.

The Swoosh is releasing a limited quantity of Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 trainers on Thursday, Nov. 28 on Nike.com at 12:30 p.m. ET in memory of longtime Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders’ career. The athlete retired 20 years ago.

The sneaker was originally introduced in 1997, with Brett Favre as an endorser in addition to Sanders. The shoe has a rubber outsole, Air Zoom cushioning and an adjustable Velcro strap.

Barry Sanders’ Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97. CREDIT: Nike

The Sanders-inspired take comes in the Lions’ team blue and white colors, with the running back’s number, 20, and “Lions” written across the midfoot straps.

“It is such a huge honor that they are bringing back this shoe in my honor, and I can’t thank Nike enough on behalf of my fans everywhere,” Sanders said in a statement. He has been a Nike spokesman for three decades.

Detroit Lions’ Barry Sanders heads into the end zone against the Chicago Bears for a first quarter touchdown, Nov. 24, 1996. CREDIT: Michael S Green/Shutterstock

Only 2,053 units of the $150 shoes have been made, a symbolic number that equals the most rushing yards ever recorded by Sanders in a single season (1997).

Barry Sanders’ Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97. CREDIT: Nike

Today 250 pairs of the shoes dropped on the Lions Team Shop. Around 1,800 pairs will release tomorrow.

The ex-NFLer will sport the kicks on the field Thursday, as he will serve as honorary captain for the Lions’ game against the division rival Chicago Bears.

Barry Sanders’ Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97. CREDIT: Nike

Barry Sanders’ Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97. CREDIT: Nike

Barry Sanders’ Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97. CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

A Classic Christmas Nike Kobe Basketball Sneaker May Be Returning Next Month

G-Dragon’s Nike Air Force 1 ‘Para-Noise’ Sold Out Fast — But Here’s How You Can Still Get Them

Nike’s FlyEase Continues Smart Innovations in Growing Adaptive Fashion Market