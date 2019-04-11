Bape and Neighborhood’s Adidas Originals Collab Is Releasing in the U.S. Next Week

Following a limited release exclusively in Asia this year, Adidas Originals’ recent collaboration with Japanese streetwear brands Bape and Neighborhood will officially arrive in the stateside next week.

Related 9 Must-Have All-Black Sneakers for Men Nike vs. Under Armour: Which Brand Is Resonating With Affluent Male Shoppers? Another Colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot Is Dropping Next Week

The newest Bape x Neighborhood x Adidas capsule will include two distinctive styles: the Adidas POD S3.1 and NMD STLT. According to the brand, the POD S3.1 will unite the Three Stripe’s heritage with trendsetting Japanese design. The neoprene upper boasts the Ape head and the Neighborhood crossbones throughout the entirety of the two-tone camouflage print including Bape’s shark teeth logo on the lateral side. The midsole incorporates a three-part POD System featuring the trademark Boost cushioning at the heel.

The lateral side of the Bape x Neighborhood x Adidas NMD STLT. CREDIT: Adidas

Inspired by hip-hop culture and military gear, the midcut NMD STLT will opt for a stealthy black colorway that’s covered by a cobranded lacing shroud on the midfoot. Adding a splash of color to the kicks is a vibrant yellow lightning bolt design on the sides. Capping off the look are a contrasting white Boost midsole and a black outsole.

The Bape x Neighborhood x Adidas collection will be available on April 19 on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for a retail price of $200 each.

In related news, check out an on-foot look at the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” that’s rumored to release this month.

Want more?

Virgil Abloh Reveals an Unreleased Pair of Off-White x Bape Bapesta at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2019 Show

Bape’s Upcoming Adidas Ultra Boost Collab Is Releasing Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Ugg and Bape Collaborate — and This Rapper is Showcasing the Limited-Edition Line