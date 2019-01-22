Bape’s Upcoming Adidas Ultra Boost Collab Is Releasing Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

The lateral side of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost "Green Camo."

Following months of speculation regarding yet another highly anticipated project between Adidas Originals and Japanese streetwear brand Bape, the sportswear giant has officially confirmed their next capsule will be dropping soon.

Dubbed the “Football by Bape” collection, the latest offering comes in two colorways of the fan-favorite Adidas Ultra Boost running sneaker. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Bape collab without its signature camouflage print, which is seen on the Primeknit upper in both green and black iterations respectively.

The lateral side of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Green Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Black Camo.”

The medial side of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Green Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Black Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

The green makeup is offset by a white Three . Stripes logo while the black opts for gray. Additional details include Bape’s ape branding on the tongue with an American flag design, a camo print on the insole, a black heel counter, a Boost cushioned midsole and a durable Continental outsole.

The toe of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Green Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

The toe of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Black Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Green Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Bape x Adidas Ultra Boost “Black Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

According to @ONUSinfo on Instagram, the capsule is expected to launch on Feb. 2 (a day ahead of NFL’s Super Bowl LIII) for $250 each.

The kicks are accompanied by field-ready cleats dressed in a similar color scheme with a range of matching gear including a helmet, jackets and jerseys.

While Adidas’ “Football by Bape” collab has been confirmed to launch soon, official release details have yet to be announced by the Three Stripes, but expect the entire capsule to be dropping on Adidas.com. Sign up for the latest news for specific drop times for each product.

Adidas has collaborated with Bape a handful of times, with the most recent releases being a triplet of Dame 4s for last year’s NBA All-Star weekend and the highly celebrated NMDs.

Want more?

Adidas to Release 3 Limited-Edition Bape x Damian Lillard Sneakers During NBA All-Star Weekend

Bape and Adidas’ Anticipated NMD Collaboration Drops on Nov. 26

Virgil Abloh Reveals an Unreleased Pair of Off-White x Bape Bapesta at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2019 Show