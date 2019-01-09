Bally to Launch a Limited-Edition Sneaker for Super Bowl LIII

The 53rd NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, is just weeks away and Italian lifestyle brand Bally is getting into the game. The company is introducing a special-edition version of its iconic men’s tennis sneaker, the Bally Champion, dedicated to the sporting event.

Originally produced in 1990 as the Champion and endorsed by Swiss tennis star Jakob Hlasek during the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour in 1991, the sneaker is relaunching in a patriotic tricolor version that features Bally red, sapphire blue and white. The American flag will make an appearance on the heel of the upper just above the Bally logo.

To further commemorate the shoe, it will come packed in a collectible shoe box that features a red sleeve over a blue box market with the Roman numerals LIII and Atlanta. The first three letters, ATL, are in contrasting white, signifying the airport code of the city.

Bally’s Super Bowl LIII men’s sneaker. CREDIT: Bally

The shoe has hit select Bally stores including McLean, Va., New York, Aventura, Fla., Costa Mesa, Calif., Atlanta, as well as key wholesale partners including Neiman Marcus. The shoe will release on Bally.com next week and retail for $475.

