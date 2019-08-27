Bally Celebrates Its Heritage With an Update to This Retro Tennis Shoe

Tennis is in the air with this week’s launch of the U.S. Open. And while you may not be able to make it to the event, you can channel the game in a pair of tennis shoes inspired by a retro design from the 1990s.

Swiss luxury lifestyle brand Bally is marking its founding in 1851 with today’s launch of a limited-edition capsule collection featuring an update of the brand’s 1990s court shoe worn by Swiss tennis greats Jakob Hlasek and Marc Rosset.

Bally 1851: Limited edition Champion sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

The shoe, available in just 1851 pairs to coincide with the company’s launch is an update of the original version, this time redone in fluro-yellow with black. The new style is detailed in soft nubuck leather with a multi-component rubber outsole detailed with a herringbone texture for all-surface endurance. The shoe is designed with a TPU spoiler for maximum strength along with leather overlays and a toe cap. Inside, there’s an EVA midsole for added comfort and support.

In addition to the sneaker, there’s a selection of coordinating accessories that include a selection of nylon bags such as a sporty duffle with top handle and cross-body strap for carrying ease, and a backpack with a double pouch for added storage. The collection is rounded out with apparel and small leather goods including a polo shirt, baseball cap, socks, belt, and wallet — all featuring the Bally Wing house logo.

The collection is available in special packaging and shoe boxes. The sneaker retails for $495 and is available in Bally stores world wide and on Bally.com while supplies last.

Bally 1851: Limited edition Champion sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

Want more?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & More Best-Dressed Celeb Tennis Fans at Wimbledon 2019

Best Women’s Tennis Shoes for the Court

It’s Open Season: The NY Tennis Tournament Serves Up Rich Brand Opportunities