This Avocado Toast-Themed Saucony Originals Shoe May Make You Hungry

Saucony Originals has a lifestyle sneaker coming out next week that’s sure to get some people hungry.

Hitting stores Feb. 26 is the Saucony Originals Shadow 6000 “Avocado Toast,” a new take on a classic running silhouette from the brand.

The Saucony Originals Shadow 6000 “Avocado Toast” on-foot. CREDIT: Saucony Originals

The healthy food-themed sneaker boasts what Saucony is calling a “toasted leather upper” that is paired with “smashed avocado textured suede” and a “red pepper flake collar lining.” The brand takes the theme further with the “Saucamole” branding on the heels and avocado imagery with the Saucony logo as the seed on the tongue and insole.

When the Shadow 6000 debuted in 1991, it was a high-mileage performance running silhouette that featured updates from its predecessors such as removing the TPU heel support and increased shock-absorbing EVA cushioning.

The Saucony Originals Shadow 6000 “Avocado Toast” will retail in men’s sizes for $130 and be available at select retailers and on Saucony.com.

Another look at the Saucony Originals Shadow 6000 “Avocado Toast.” CREDIT: Saucony Originals

The top view of the Saucony Originals Shadow 6000 “Avocado Toast.” CREDIT: Saucony Originals

The heel of the Saucony Originals Shadow 6000 “Avocado Toast.” CREDIT: Saucony Originals

Want more?

Anne Cavassa Named President of Saucony

Saucony Is Once Again Competing in the Retro Market With its Azura Sneaker

Saucony Channels the Fall With Its Pumpkin Spice Latte Sneakers