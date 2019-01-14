Who to Watch During the 2019 Australian Open

The Australian Open is upon us again. Andy Murray surrendered to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round today during his farewell match. The tennis champ, who announced he’d be retiring this year due to a hip injury, received an outpouring of love from fans. But the show must go on. Here are five players you won’t want to miss in action.
Serena Williams
Williams is hoping to take home her eighth Australian Open title this year after winning her seventh in 2017 when she defeated her sister, Venus, while pregnant. The Nike athlete opens up this year’s tournament against German Tatjana Maria.
Roger Federer
Federer took Dennis Istomen out today. The tennis champ is looking to defend his reigning title this year. He now has 15 consecutive wins in Melbourne.
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic of Serbia currently holds 14 Grand Slam titles and is an Australian Open favorite.
Caroline Wozniacki
Last year Wozniacki won the Australian Open and lost in the second round at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Yesterday, she defeated Alison Van Uytvanck.
Simona Halep
Halep won the French Open in June and is set to take on Kaia Kanepi tomorrow.
